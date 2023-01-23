Body believed to be missing 49-year-old kayaker found near West Bay, Coast Guard says

Authorities said Barry Baham was due to return from kayaking at 4 p.m. on Friday, but he never showed. A body matching his description was found Sunday, and the search was called off.

JAMAICA BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard found a body they believe belongs to a missing man who didn't return from kayaking north of Jamaica Beach on Friday.

The body was found at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near West Bay. Officials said it matched the description of 49-year-old Barry Baham.

Baham was initially reported missing near Jamaica Beach around 9:30 p.m. Friday after he was late to return from kayaking.

He was supposed to return to the dock at 4 p.m. in a 12 to 15-foot white fishing kayak with a trolling motor.

The Coast Guard called off the search efforts after the body was found on Sunday.

"We are grateful for the support provided by the other first responders, volunteers and community members that came to aid in search efforts," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Michael P. Cortese. "Our prayers are with the loved ones as they go through this challenging time."