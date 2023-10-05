Shots fired during standoff between deputies and armed chase suspect in W. Harris County, HCSO says

The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect who barricaded in a vehicle following a pursuit that stemmed from a domestic violence incident.

The sheriff's office said the incident stemmed from a domestic violence call, which then led to a short pursuit.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase suspect has been arrested after being holed up inside a vehicle surrounded by deputies in west Harris County Thursday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the standoff happened in the 1300 block of Westgreen, just off the Katy Freeway.

Deputies initially responded to a different location involving a domestic violence incident, HCSO said.

When deputies arrived, the suspect reportedly fled and ensued a short pursuit until he eventually crashed on Westgreen.

At the end of the pursuit, the suspect took out a weapon, and deputies started firing, but no one was hit, the sheriff's office said.

The armed suspect was said to have been barricaded inside the crashed vehicle for some time until deputies said he was taken into custody.

Officials are expected to give a briefing about the event. ABC13 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

