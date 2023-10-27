Law enforcement makes multiple arrests after chase ends in crash in W. Harris Co. neighborhood

Several people reportedly ran after a chase ended in a crash in west Harris County. After a large search that included a DPS helicopter, multiple people were seen lying face down with handcuffs.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase involving several law enforcement agencies ended in multiple arrests overnight.

There are still a lot of questions about exactly what happened.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter after a pickup truck being pursued by police crashed in front of an apartment complex on Barker Cypress Road at Kingsland Boulevard, near the I-10 Katy Freeway, around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers from several agencies blocked streets while looking for people who reportedly ran from the pickup truck after the crash.

It's not clear why they ran or why officers were chasing the pickup truck to begin with. Video from the scene shows many officers with K-9s searching the area.

Texas Department of Public safety officials used a helicopter to search the area and communicated with officers on the ground.

"Spotlight on the driver and we're now on Kingsland Boulevard," officers were heard reporting on radio traffic. "I have two detained together, 10-14 has a dog bite."

"We've got a driver and a passenger that appear to be surrendering. We got a unit with them on Kingsland Boulevard. The driver's going to be the one on the right," officers reported.

Several people were eventually found. ABC13 video shows multiple people lying face down in the grass with handcuffs on.

A neighbor in the area told ABC13 the sound of the helicopter woke him up.

"I was just falling asleep and they had helicopter buzzing over and everything. I got up and saw the light and came out here and they had five dudes on the grass right here," the neighbor said. "They flashed the light over at the townhomes over here at Kingsland and Barker and brought one more. [ They ] had some lights over here in the field, dogs and everything."

It's unclear if the people caught were victims themselves or if they'll face charges. ABC13 blurred their faces until more information is available.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Precinct 5, and Teaxs DPS are all involved in the investigation. ABC13 has reached out to all three agencies for more information.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.