Barbers Hill wins 1st baseball state championship in school history

The Barbers Hill Eagles took an early lead in the bottom of the first with a single from Brodey Williams. Fast forward to the sixth inning and that's when the Eagles took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly by Josh Campbell.
The final score was 2-1.
FINAL SCORE
HALLSVILLE----1-2-2
0-0-1-0-0-0-0
BARBERS HILL-2-2-4
1-0-0-0-0-1-X
Box score available here>> https://t.co/ozeEWXfX0o
The baseball team now joins the Barbers Hill softball team as state champions. The softball team beat Aledo High School 4-1 in Austin last week.