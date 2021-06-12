Barbers Hill wins 1st baseball state championship in school history

2021 5A State Championship

June 12, 2021



FINAL SCORE



HALLSVILLE----1-2-2

0-0-1-0-0-0-0

BARBERS HILL-2-2-4

1-0-0-0-0-1-X



MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- The Barbers Hill High School baseball team won its first ever state championship in school history Saturday afternoon in Round Rock in a tight game against Hallsville High School.The Barbers Hill Eagles took an early lead in the bottom of the first with a single from Brodey Williams. Fast forward to the sixth inning and that's when the Eagles took the lead for good on a sacrifice fly by Josh Campbell.The final score was 2-1.The baseball team now joins the Barbers Hill softball team as state champions. The softball team beat Aledo High School 4-1 in Austin last week.