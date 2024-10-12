Harris County Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke out after 18 years of service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After nearly two decades on the job, Harris County Houston Sports Authority CEO Janis Burke is out.

The agency's board of directors voted Friday on a settlement and mutual release between them and the now-former CEO.

Chariman of the Board J. Friedman released the following statement:

"The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority and its Board of Directors would like to thank Janis Burke for her exceptional and groundbreaking 18-year run as CEO of the HCHSA. Over her time, she has worked diligently and tirelessly not just to improve our world-class facilities but to make Houston and Harris County destinations for a wide range of marquee national and international sporting events, creating over $2 billion of economic activity for this community. Her efforts have elevated the status of our region to heights it has never been in the sports industry. The HCHSA Board of Directors wishes Janis well in her future endeavors."

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the sports authority created in part by Whitmire during his time in the Texas Senate, is tasked with financing the city's professional sports stadiums. It ensures city and county credit ratings don't suffer in the event of financial trouble, and its members are appointed by city and county leaders.

Prior to the meeting, Houston Mayor John Whitmire held a news conference calling for new leadership at the Sports Authority. The mayor also talked about how sporting venues in the city need improvements and the agency's lack of communication.

"The owner of the Dynamo was in my office yesterday and said we need help. The Sports Authority is not collaborating with us. The World Cup teams want to use our stadium as a practice facility. We can't get the communication going with sports authority in the right direction. I want to thank the sports authority administrators for their public service, but we come together to say we can do better. We must do better," Whitmire said.

Houston will be host to several World Cup matches in 2026 and Whitmire went on to say the city must be ready.

"We come together today to say we can do better. We must do better. We have to get ready. All hands-on deck for the World Cup. In the meantime, we'll address the concerns of these individual franchises, not to mention the rodeo. Rodeo has been talking to me for months," Whitmire said.

Two new board members were also introduced, Christopher Newport and John Arnold.

Burke was not available for comment, but sent the following statement:

"As I prepare to say farewell to you as the CEO of the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority after more than 18 incredible years, I find myself filled with a mix of emotions ... gratitude, nostalgia, and excitement for the future. It has been my highest honor to work alongside each of you, building relationships and collaborating on initiatives that have made a meaningful impact on our community. Together, we have faced challenges, celebrated successes, and supported one another in our shared mission to make Houston the best sports destination in the world. I am deeply proud of what our very talented and passionate team has accomplished over the last almost two decades. My marching orders from the start by our dedicated board members were to help put Houston on the world stage as the best place to host sporting events. This would inevitably bring more visitors to town that would stay in hotels and rent cars, which, in turn, could continually create the tax-dollar revenue needed to pay the stadium bondholders through good times and rough times in the tourism cycle. That strategy ended up allowing us to be very successful in making it through the toughest of tourism downturn times when the pandemic hit. We diligently paid off high-interest rate debt and set a solid path forward for the most promising future for our stadiums. We've successfully bid for and hosted small sporting events and large, marquis ones over the years, with each event bringing positive economic impact to the entire region. From events such as the NCAA Men's Final Four or AAU Junior Olympic Games that we've hosted several times during my tenure ... to first-time events like College Football Playoffs, World Table Tennis Championships, or the upcoming 2026 World Baseball Classic and FIFA World Cup. In total, the Sports Authority team is responsible for hosting or helping to host events that brought a total of more than $2B in economic impact to our city and county during my time with the organization. That's something I'm proud to have been a part of in partnership with our board members, staff, and community partners. Thank you for your unwavering support, kindness, and friendship throughout the years. I am grateful for the lessons learned and the bonds formed. Though I am leaving my position, I look forward to watching and hearing about the wonderful work that will continue to happen. Please keep in touch and know that I will be the biggest cheerleader for our region. I will carry the memories with me always as I embark on a new chapter in my life."

A temporary CEO is expected to be appointed by the board chairman. No timeline has been given.

