Devin Shaun Hunter, 24 : Possession and delivery of controlled substance

: Possession and delivery of controlled substance Joshua Michael Bowers, 27 : Possession of controlled substance

: Possession of controlled substance Blaine Bigelow, 27 : Delivery of controlled substance

: Delivery of controlled substance Jorge Aguirre, 36 : Delivery of controlled substance

: Delivery of controlled substance Jonathan Ray Zamudio, 40 : Possession and delivery of controlled substance

: Possession and delivery of controlled substance Ramon Parker White, 38: Felon in possession of firearm

A sports bar in Humble that reportedly has been under scrutiny over multiple illegal acts over the years is shutting down after undercover officers were allegedly sold cocaine at the business.According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the alcohol permit of J.T.'s Sports Bar, which is located at 8110 East FM 1960, was voluntarily cancelled by its owner following six arrests tied to the establishment.The arrests include those who were employed at J.T.'s, the district attorney's office said. The suspects were identified as:"This is the latest push in our ongoing effort to stop the carnage on our roadways," said Sean Teare, chief of Vehicular Crimes Division of the District Attorney's Office. "Establishments like this one fuel mayhem inside their walls and on our streets."The district attorney's office said J.T.'s has had a history of illegal activity, including selling alcohol to minors, over-serving patrons, and "spurring violence," including assault and DWIs.The permit cancellation takes effect on Feb. 4.