Man accused of fatal shooting while high on Xanax at Northshore party turns himself in, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing a father of three while high on Xanax, is now in police custody after turning himself in.

Ricardo Domingo Reyna, 22, was booked into the Harris County Jail on Tuesday night.

Houston police say Reyna shot and killed 34-year-old Jaime Torres-DeLeon after being kicked out of a party last Friday, March 29, in the 800 block of Catherwood Place in the Northshore neighborhood of northeast Houston.

At around 8:45 p.m., officers arrived at a residence where at least 20-30 people, including children, were gathered for a barbecue.

Witnesses told police that Reyna was heavily under the influence of Xanax and alcohol. One witness told police that Reyna said he took five Xanax bars and two grams of cocaine, according to charging documents.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man fatally shot by suspect allegedly under influence of Xanax, alcohol at party in NE Houston: HPD

The man was reportedly asked to leave the function, by several people before becoming belligerent and allegedly opening fire, hitting the 23-year-old victim several times.

Several partygoers reportedly tried to get him to leave, but said he became belligerent as he waited for his ride to arrive.

According to charging documents, that's when Reyna and Torres-DeLeon got into an argument. Reyna reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Torres-DeLeon multiple times at close range in the torso, arm, leg, and hand.

Torres-DeLeon was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said Torres-DeLeon never touched Reyna during the argument before the shooting, according to charging documents. Police said he also was not armed.

HPD said Reyna ran off after the shooting. The department released his photo on Monday and said he turned himself in to authorities at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday.