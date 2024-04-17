19-year-old woman gets $50K bond after allegedly mailing drugs to jails across Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing felony charges after being accused of sending drugs to detention centers across Texas.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kylie Rae Alvarado, was arrested on Monday and appeared at probable cause court on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say the 19-year-old allegedly sent drug-soaked stationery through the mail to detention centers.

Alvarado's bond totals $50,000 on felony charges of delivery of synthetic cannabinoids and possession of meth.

At this point, it's unclear how many or which centers around the state she's accused of sending letters saturated with drugs.

Court documents show Alvarado is accused of delivering and transferring the drugs in October 2023.

Alvarado doesn't have an extensive criminal history but is considered a public safety concern, according to court records.

Investigators say when she was arrested Monday, she was also reportedly found with 75 grams of meth in her car.

Eyewitness News is awaiting more information on how investigators were alerted to the accused drug-soaked papers and information on the detention centers impacted.

