TDCJ sergeants discover $18 million worth of cocaine tucked inside boxes of donated bananas in Freeport

EMBED </>More Videos

$18 million worth of cocaine discovered in banana donation to prison.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Two TDCJ sergeants who were picking up 45 boxes of donated bananas in Freeport found something quite unexpected: Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Friday afternoon that the agency found 540 packages of the drug bundled inside the two pallets.

Sgt. Reynolds and Sgt. Santellanes of the Scott Unit notified port authorities, who in turn contacted U.S. Customs agents.

The agents tested the white powdery substance and confirmed it was positive for cocaine, TDCJ said.

The other 44 boxes contained only ripe bananas.

Drug Enforcement Administration agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.

BUSTED: 12 crazy ways drugs are being disguised
EMBED More News Videos

Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrugsprisontexas newsFreeport
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father and son charged with killing man over fight about trash
Wet and stormy weekend ahead
ABC13's Game of the Week: Fort Bend Marshall at Manvel
Cruz and O'Rourke prepare to face off in Dallas debate
Amtrak train and 18-wheeler collide in Missouri City
Chase suspect crashes into innocent drivers near Clear Lake
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
5 stabbed, including 3 infants, at birthing center
Show More
Extra police at Texas City HS today after threat found on wall
New restaurant introduces beer-infused kolaches to the heights
Man accused of exposing himself to woman and kids near elementary school.
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Buc-ee's beef jerky recalled due to possible metal contamination
More News