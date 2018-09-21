EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1743546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.

Two TDCJ sergeants who were picking up 45 boxes of donated bananas in Freeport found something quite unexpected: Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine.The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Friday afternoon that the agency found 540 packages of the drug bundled inside the two pallets.Sgt. Reynolds and Sgt. Santellanes of the Scott Unit notified port authorities, who in turn contacted U.S. Customs agents.The agents tested the white powdery substance and confirmed it was positive for cocaine, TDCJ said.The other 44 boxes contained only ripe bananas.Drug Enforcement Administration agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.