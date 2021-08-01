Woman shoots boyfriend to death after domestic assault, deputies say

Sgt D Wolfford giving Update for media on a homicide scene at the 2300 block of Bammelwood . A male is deceased from a gunshot wound. A female is being questioned by investigators. It appears to be a domestic incident. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/7odvZ9Tko4 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 1, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death Sunday morning at a north Harris County apartment complex in what deputies say may have been self defense.It happened around 5 a.m. in the 2300 Bammelwood Drive near Kuykendahl.Deputies responded to a shooting call at the apartment when they found a man dead inside from a gunshot wound. The man's girlfriend was still on the scene when they arrived, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The girlfriend told investigators the man had assaulted her before she pulled out a gun and shot him once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.No arrests were made and the case will be presented to a grand jury once the investigation is complete, investigators said.