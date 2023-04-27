He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 supervised bail.

'Bam' Margera, 'Jackass' star, turns himself in, appears in court on assault charges

POCOPSON TWP., Pa. -- Professional skateboarder and former "Jackass" star Brandon "Bam" Margera turned himself in Thursday morning, days after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was fingerprinted and photographed before he was arraigned in a Chester County, Pennsylvania courtroom, troopers said. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $50,000 supervised bail.

Troopers first responded to Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania on Sunday morning for a reported disturbance.

They said Margera began punching and kicking his brother's locked bedroom door about 8 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

As his brother exited the room, police said he found a handwritten note reading, "If you ever (expletive) think of calling the police on me I will officially (expletive) you up."

The note was signed "Bam," police said.

Margera's brother then found him in the kitchen, and police said Margera began "screaming at him and became aggressive," then punched him in the head and grabbed his arm.

Margera then said "I'll kill you. I'll put a bullet in your head," according to the affidavit.

His brother then said Margera threatened to kill everyone in the house, police said.

Margera then fled from the home and into the woods. Troopers searched the area, but Margera could not be found.

He is now facing charges of assault and terroristic threats.

As part of his supervised bail, Margera is not allowed to leave the state, have any contact with the victim or return to his home where the fight happened.

He must also undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and comply with the recommended treatment plan.

A preliminary hearing is now set for May 25.