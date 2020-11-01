Houston CultureMap

Houston-area restaurant will be America's first next to a crystal lagoon

HUMBLE, Texas -- Houstonians will soon have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether a meal tastes better when it's served next to a crystal-clear lagoon. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill will open next month in Balmoral, a 750-acre community in Humble that features a two-acre lagoon.

Located inside the community's Amenity Village clubhouse (15808 Crystal Terrace Dr.), the restaurant is touted as the only publicly accessible dining establishment in America that's located next to one of these man-made water features. Those seeking a romantic dinner destination are invited to contemplate the beauty of a sunset reflected off the lagoon's clear waters. The restaurant will also be available for private events.

READ MORE: First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas now open to public

A representative tells CultureMap the project is a collaboration between "many different groups that have years of restaurant experience in Houston." The menu focuses on a wide selection of familiar fare that ranges from smothered pork chops to chicken fried steak and blackened redfish with tomatillo salsa. Cocktails, wine and beer will also be available.

"We are proud to bring the first-ever restaurant on a crystal clear lagoon to the United States for all of Houston to enjoy," Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, said in a statement. "With such a gorgeous view, it will be easy to imagine that you're in a tropical paradise."

To read the full story, please visit our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhumblepoolreal estate featurerestauranthouston culturemap
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Amazon to hire about 2,800 jobs in Houston area
New doughnut shop replaces former Dunkin' Donuts
Alley Theatre gifts city digital performance of holiday classic
Major Houston suburb's bustling town square set for fab facelift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD investigating shooting at Target parking lot at Memorial City Mall
Texas Supreme Court rejects GOP's drive-thru voting lawsuit
Trump parade fills Houston roads
Man accused of involvement in killing Elsik HS teen wanted
Missing man with dementia last seen Wednesday night
CDC says cruise ships could set sail again soon
Work search requirement resumes for unemployed Texans
Show More
Victims pulled from car crash wreckage by good Samaritans
Rare asteroid discovered valued at $10 quintillion
Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
Fort Bend Co. offers free transportation on Election Day
More TOP STORIES News