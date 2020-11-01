Houston-area restaurant will be America's first next to a crystal lagoon

HUMBLE, Texas -- Houstonians will soon have the opportunity to decide for themselves whether a meal tastes better when it's served next to a crystal-clear lagoon. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill will open next month in Balmoral, a 750-acre community in Humble that features a two-acre lagoon.Located inside the community's Amenity Village clubhouse (15808 Crystal Terrace Dr.), the restaurant is touted as the only publicly accessible dining establishment in America that's located next to one of these man-made water features. Those seeking a romantic dinner destination are invited to contemplate the beauty of a sunset reflected off the lagoon's clear waters. The restaurant will also be available for private events.A representative tells CultureMap the project is a collaboration between "many different groups that have years of restaurant experience in Houston." The menu focuses on a wide selection of familiar fare that ranges from smothered pork chops to chicken fried steak and blackened redfish with tomatillo salsa. Cocktails, wine and beer will also be available."We are proud to bring the first-ever restaurant on a crystal clear lagoon to the United States for all of Houston to enjoy," Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, said in a statement. "With such a gorgeous view, it will be easy to imagine that you're in a tropical paradise."