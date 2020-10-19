children's health

10-month-old baby who died after life support battle was laid to rest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby boy who was at the center of an emotional life support battle at Texas Children's Hospital was buried on Wednesday, according to his family.

In a Facebook post published by the boy's mom, she said a public funeral was held for Nick Torres on Tuesday, Oct. 20.



Baby Nick died shortly after he was officially released to the custody of his family last week.

Dr. Joseph Varon, who worked closely with the family, said the baby had been home for two hours when his heart stopped beating.

WATCH: Family doctor on Baby Nick's death: 'Final moments were emotional


EMBED More News Videos

In an update issued by the family's doctor on Tuesday, Oct. 13, he describes in detail how Baby Nick's family endured immense pain and were "truly suffering" as their 10-month-old boy gave his last breath. Hit play to hear more.



The 10-month-old had been at the center of a legal fight for weeks.

On Sept. 24, he was found unresponsive after being left unattended in a bathtub. On Sept. 30, doctors at Texas Children's Hospital declared him brain dead and wanted to remove him from life support. His parents argued he should be kept alive because his heart was still beating.

After several appeals, judges ruled in the hospital's favor.

The funeral was held at Compean Funeral Home, located at 2102 Broadway St. The baby was buried at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery on Wednesday.

