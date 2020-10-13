children's health

Baby on life support dies shortly after release from Texas Children's Hospital

By and
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A baby who was at the center of a life support battle at Texas Children's Hospital died shortly after he was officially released on Tuesday, according to a family doctor.

Nick Torres was released around 4 p.m. to the custody of his family. Once the baby made it to his home, the doctor tells Eyewitness News his heart stopped beating shortly after.

Over the weekend, an attorney for the hospital said they were willing to release Nick to his family, according to the attorney's office representing the family.

The announcement came after the family's attorney, Kevin Acevedo, sent a letter to Texas Children's Hospital demanding the child either be fed nutrients or be released to go home with the family after more than two weeks on a ventilator.

In a statement from the Gonzalez Law Group, they said the Texas Children's Hospital attorney called Acevedo and told him that the hospital won't have any problem if baby Nick is taken home for hospice.

The Harris County Medical Examiner approved Nick's release, which was required by law.

The 10-month-old had been in the hospital since Sept. 24 after being found unresponsive in a bathtub. Doctors at Texas Children's Hospital said he was declared dead on Sept. 30 when they found no brain function.

The family argued their child was still alive.

