3-month-old baby taken by LifeFlight after found with 'severe trauma,' Harris County deputies say

Thursday, April 27, 2023 10:53PM
KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-month-old baby girl is in the hospital after deputies say she was found with "severe trauma" in Katy on Thursday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Penmark Lane.

Gonzalez said the infant was found with "severe trauma" and was taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

According to deputies, the child is in critical condition, although it's unclear how she sustained her injuries.

ABC13 is gathering facts about the incident and will update you as more information becomes available.

