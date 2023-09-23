A baby was among three people injured during a crash where traffic lights are under construction on North Shepard and Tidwell, Houston police say.

Baby among 3 hurt after crash where traffic lights were out in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people, including a baby, were injured during a major crash on Friday in north Houston, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the wreck happened at North Shepherd at Tidwell, where traffic lights weren't functioning.

Investigators said the intersection was being controlled by stop signs in the meantime.

A driver allegedly ran one of the stop signs and crashed into another vehicle, according to police.

One car had four passengers, including two children, and the other vehicle had a single driver.

A baby and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

Lt. Larry Crowson said the baby is in critical condition. It is unclear which driver ran the stop sign, and an investigation is underway.