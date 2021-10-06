road rage

2 suspects on the run after 2 children injured in road rage shooting in N. Harris Co., deputies say

Suspects on the run after 2 kids injured in road rage shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children were injured in what deputies are calling a road rage shooting in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a shooting call on West Richey near Ella Road at about 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially reported the children hurt were infants, but after further investigation Sgt. Russell Gonzalez confirmed both children were around two years old.



An unknown suspect in a white pickup truck shot a man in another car, according to Gonzalez. The injured man kept driving in an effort to get away from the shooting, but at some point went unconscious and crashed head-on into a third vehicle.

The shooting victim's 2-year-old and a child in another car were injured as a result of the incident. According to the sheriff, one of the children was not restrained at the time of the crash. Russell said one of the children sustained a broken leg and was taken to the hospital. The other child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with unknown injuries.

"One of the children was probably less than an inch away from getting shot themselves," said Russell.

As for the injured man, he was shot in the arm and in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they were still canvassing the area and have a few leads on the suspects. Russell said there's at least two suspects involved in this crime.

"I have full confidence that our guys, at some point this evening, will have these individuals identified and hopefully will have these guys in custody," he said.

Richey Road was shut down and authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
