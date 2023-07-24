An Atlanta-based podcaster called Houston police after a teen boy called her show saying he was being sexually abused by his father.

Eldest son of father accused of sexually abusing adopted sons possibly connected to case, docs say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after a 39-year-old man was charged with several counts of sexually abusing his adopted sons, his eldest son was also charged with sexual assault of a younger sibling.

Avshalom Cohen, 22, is charged in Harris County with two counts of sexual assault. Both counts list the same victim.

Avshalom is Hayim Cohen's eldest adopted son. Hayim Cohen is facing 11 charges of sexual misconduct with six of his nine adopted boys.

The abuse was discovered after one of the boys made an outcry to a podcaster in Atlanta, who then contacted local authorities.

In response, six out of nine of Hayim's sons were taken into child protective services custody. The remaining three were over 18 years of age.

Avshalom Cohen has attended his father's court hearings in his support in the past but has declined to speak with ABC13.

After entering CPS care, charging documents for Avshalom Cohen's sexual assault cases say his alleged victim made an additional outcry of sexual abuse and named him as the one behind it.

The charge, filed on July 13, accuses him of sexually assaulting one of his brothers, who was reportedly 14 years old at the time. Court records say the misconduct occurred two or three times at the family's home.

When Houston police went to pick him up on the warrant, a spokesperson for the department said they found a gun and two unlabeled pill bottles during a traffic stop. Avshalom Cohen was subsequently booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, where he remains.

His bond for both cases totaled $25,000. If he does post bond, he will be transferred to Harris County due to his open warrants.

If he does not post bond, it is unclear when or if he will be transferred to Harris County for his open sex assault warrants.

At the end of April, Avshalom Cohen was arrested by the Maverick County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop.

A deputy noted in his report that he pulled over a black van on April 29 at 5:21 a.m. in the Eagle Pass area. He learned that Avshalom Cohen was the driver. While searching the vehicle, the deputy found eight undocumented migrants, a smoke bomb, a loaded gun, a 9mm 50-round drum, and a police badge.

According to the incident report, Avshalom Cohen told the deputy that he did not know the people he was transporting were undocumented. The deputy searched his phone and found messages "with an unknown subject instructing him to pick up at said location and to drop off in other locations."

ABC13 has reached out to the Maverick County District Attorney to find out the status of that case.

Military records show that Avshalom Cohen enlisted in the military in February, but his dates of service ended in March of 2023.

