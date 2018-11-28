Authorities raid Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4781056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities raid the office of the Catholic dioceses in downtown Houston.

A raid is underway right now at the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in downtown Houston. The search warrant is connected to the Montgomery County investigation into Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, charged with indecency with a child.A number of law enforcement agencies are on the scene. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese says they are cooperating with the search for documents connected to an ongoing investigation.The Catholic Church has been under scrutiny for their handling of sex assault accusations. In September, La Rosa-Lopez was charged and arrested, accused of molesting teens in the 1990s and early 2000s.The victims in the case claim they reported the sex abuse at the time, but that leaders in the Catholic church did not report it to police.