Authorities raid Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A raid is underway right now at the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston in downtown Houston. The search warrant is connected to the Montgomery County investigation into Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, charged with indecency with a child.

A number of law enforcement agencies are on the scene. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese says they are cooperating with the search for documents connected to an ongoing investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Documents removed from Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities raid the office of the Catholic dioceses in downtown Houston.


The Catholic Church has been under scrutiny for their handling of sex assault accusations. In September, La Rosa-Lopez was charged and arrested, accused of molesting teens in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The victims in the case claim they reported the sex abuse at the time, but that leaders in the Catholic church did not report it to police.

TIMELINE: Father Manuel sex abuse allegations
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Alleged Catholic priest sex abuse

RELATED STORIES:
Conroe priest accused of molesting teens in sex abuse scandal
Former altar boy claims Conroe priest abused him while in seminary
Search warrant performed in case of Conroe priest accused of molesting teens
Abuse accuser speaks after Conroe priest's arrest
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Houston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alligators force Houston police to stop chasing suspects
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
Garbage truck dumps load of trash on road because of fire
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
1 injured after man slams SUV into neighbor's home
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
White model accused of pretending to be black to get followers
Show More
1 man hospitalized after massive house fire in southwest Houston
The 60: Stories you need to know
Obama credits Bush 41 for steering America after Cold War
Former Pres. Obama helps rake in $5M for Baker Institute
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in house fire
More News