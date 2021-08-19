covid-19 pandemic

Austin City Limits Festival will require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test document

Austin City Limits cancels October show due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas -- Austin City Limits Festival will require either proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination upon entry, ACL announced Aug. 19.

The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be from within 72 hours of entry into the festival. Attendees who have had both doses of the vaccine can show their vaccination proof instead, the ACL news release said.

The festival has not announced if masks will be required but will release more information closer to the festival dates, the release said.

The festival also asks attendees to agree to the "ACL Festival Fan Health Pledge," which states that attendees will not attend if, within 14 days before attending the festival, they have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or visited an international territory subject to quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.

The pledge also states that people will not attend who have experienced COVID-19-like symptoms within 48 hours before attending the festival, the release said.

The policies are subject to change, according to the release.

