ACL Fest teases 2021 return with dates for in-person events

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you an avid concertgoer? If Austin city leaders deem it safe, the Austin City Limits Music Festival may in fact make its return to Zilker Park for in-person concerts this October.
So, speak those positive vibes into existence because October is still months away and the coronavirus continues to effect thousands of people each day.
"We can't wait to see you Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, 2021 back in Zilker Park," the ACL website reads. "Until then, stay safe, take care of each other and sign up for updates below on all things ACL Fest."
Last year's festival was canceled because of COVID-19 and turned into a virtual event.
Individuals are encouraged to visit their website and sign up for updates for this year's festival. Tickets have not yet gone on sale.
Those who bought tickets for last year's event were told to hang onto the tickets because ACL representatives said it could allow them access to the 2021 festival at 2019 prices.
This year will mark ACL's 20th anniversary, and if everything goes as planned, the festival will bring the city of Austin a lot of money. In 2019, it brought $291 million.
