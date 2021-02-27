festival

ACL Fest teases 2021 return with dates for in-person events

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you an avid concertgoer? If Austin city leaders deem it safe, the Austin City Limits Music Festival may in fact make its return to Zilker Park for in-person concerts this October.

So, speak those positive vibes into existence because October is still months away and the coronavirus continues to effect thousands of people each day.

"We can't wait to see you Oct. 1-3 and 8-10, 2021 back in Zilker Park," the ACL website reads. "Until then, stay safe, take care of each other and sign up for updates below on all things ACL Fest."

Last year's festival was canceled because of COVID-19 and turned into a virtual event.

Individuals are encouraged to visit their website and sign up for updates for this year's festival. Tickets have not yet gone on sale.

Those who bought tickets for last year's event were told to hang onto the tickets because ACL representatives said it could allow them access to the 2021 festival at 2019 prices.

This year will mark ACL's 20th anniversary, and if everything goes as planned, the festival will bring the city of Austin a lot of money. In 2019, it brought $291 million.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsaustinconcertticketslive musicfestivalcoronavirusmusicmusic newseventscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FESTIVAL
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again
East End drive-in theater hosts Sundance Film Festival
Booths burn in fire at Texas Renaissance Festival
Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad of 7 dying of COVID-19 says goodbye in emotional video
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Vigil set for Saturday for teens killed in car meet-up crash
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Show More
Bond set for man accused of driving truck containing 'explosive-type' items
New Jersey plumber staying in Houston to help with repairs
5 deputy constables injured in crash with Tesla
Deputy hospitalized after NW Harris Co. crash
ABC13 Vault: Ray Charles, Quincy Jones visit Houston Symphony
More TOP STORIES News