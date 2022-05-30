attempted luring

Stranger Danger: Man attempts to lure teens with cookies in Memorial Village, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

What to teach kids about self-defense

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man attempted to lure two teenage girls into his car on Saturday afternoon, according to the Memorial Village Police Department.

The video above is from a 2017 report about what kids need to know about self-defense.

Police say the suspect approached teenagers in a 2014 Black Lexus Sedan, offered them cookies, and asked them to get in his car. When they refused, he drove away.

The suspect has not been located but is identified and described to be a Middle Eastern man, according to MVPD.

SEE ALSO: Children leave park with stranger in scary social experiment

"While this behavior is very concerning, at this time there has been no criminal violation. But, we do want to contact the driver and determine his motives," MVPD said in a Facebook post.



If you see the vehicle, a 2014 Black Lexus Sedan, bearing Texas license plate number KXM3930, you are urged to call the Hedwig station at 713-461-4797 or the MVPD at 713-365-3700.

SEE ALSO: 'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyteenteenagersattempted luring
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED LURING
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
TOP STORIES
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
17-year-old shot in the head in Tomball, deputies say
Agatha almost a category 3 hurricane, no impacts expected for Texas
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
Driver takes off on foot after hitting and killing bicyclist
Show More
Gunshot victim was behind wheel when motorcyclist hit and killed
Man shot and killed while waiting for food at taco truck in N. Houston
Kody Clemens, youngest son of Roger Clemens, gets called up to majors
Father, 12-year-old son save 4-year-old boy who jumped into pool
Meet the Houston-born Boston Celtic whose mom is a NASA engineer
More TOP STORIES News