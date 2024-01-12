Man attempts to lure children inside car near elementary school in Spring Branch, district says

SPRING BRANCH, Texas (KTRK) -- Police with the Spring Branch Independent School District are warning parents after they say a man attempted to lure young children to get inside of his car.

Spring Branch ISD police said the incident happened near Wilchester Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's very alarming," parent Sara Serody said.

According to officials, the man, driving an older model white Corvette, allegedly approached children on the playground and asked them to get inside of his car. The children ran from the man, but he reportedly followed them, according to police.

The district confirmed no students were injured and immediately notified parents.

In a later statement, the district said a bus driver recognized the model car. An image of the vehicle was pulled from the bus cameras, showing what they say is an older model white Corvette.

The district provided additional information to parents on keeping kids safe:

Students should remain aware of their surroundings at all times.

Students should not speak to strangers or approach unknown vehicles.

Students should avoid walking to or from school alone whenever possible.

Parents/guardians should know where their children are before and after the school day.

Parents/guardians should be on time for pick-up from school and from after-school programs so students are not left alone waiting outside of the school building.

Students should not be alone at bus stops whenever possible.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or the individual driving the car is encouraged to contact the Spring Branch ISD Police at 713-984-9805.

