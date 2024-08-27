W. Houston apartment complex neighbor lured 7-year-old with dog, games, and treats, mom says

A 7-year-old's mother recalls the moment that she said she confronted a west Houston apartment complex neighbor for allegedly luring her son.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old's mother told ABC13 that her son fell victim to one of the oldest predatory ploys in the book when, according to the Houston Police Department, a neighbor at their apartment complex lured and took him.

HPD said it happened at noon on Sunday in the 3100 block of Hayes Road on the city's west side.

"I keep telling him, 'They like little boys, too. It's not just girls," the mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "It's scary.

According to the mom, it all started when Kenneth Gage approached her son with his dog.

"He (saw) the dog and started petting it, and once he was about to leave, he drug him up there and said, 'Hey, you wanna play this game,' and, 'I got snacks,'" the victim's mom said.

She said she looked for him as soon as she realized her son was missing.

"I was calling out his name," the victim's mom said.

About 30 minutes into the search, she said the boy appeared at the bottom of some stairs. After telling her what happened, he then pointed out his alleged kidnapper's apartment.

"That's when I asked (the suspect), 'Why is my son in your house?' And he stated, 'Well, (he) and another little boy comes and plays with my gaming system,' and I was like, 'I don't know you. My son doesn't know you,'" the victim's mom.

The woman called the police not long after. HPD said when officers questioned Gage, he admitted to having the boy inside the apartment and taking nonexplicit pictures of him.

"He's a kid. You don't have consent," the victim's mom said.

Gage faces a felony kidnapping charge. According to court documents, the 33-year-old Gage is disabled and unemployed.

The thought that he might return to this apartment complex scares the mom.

"You're a predator in my book," she said.

What Gage may or may not have done is up for a judge to decide.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.