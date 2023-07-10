Video shows woman refuse to give armed robber keys in attempted NW Houston mugging

Surveillance video shows the woman slap the robber's hand away and snatch her items back. The suspect became so frustrated, he grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mugging didn't go as planned for a suspect in northwest Houston.

Houston police shared surveillance video on Monday from the June 29 attempted robbery in a business parking lot at 6900 Alabonson.

HPD said the victim had just arrived at work around 7:50 a.m. when, while she was getting her belongings from her passenger seat, she was approached from behind by a man with a gun.

The video shows the man attempting to rob the woman -- but she wasn't very cooperative.

HPD said he demanded her car keys, but the woman resisted.

At one point, the video shows her slap the robber's hand away and even snatch her belongings back from him.

This caused the suspect to become frustrated, so he grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground, HPD said.

The suspect eventually ran away empty-handed.

He's described as a Black male, 17 to 21 years old. He was wearing a black pullover, black pants, and white shoes during the attempted robbery.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.