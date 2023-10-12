Man tries to carjack 2 vehicles after allegedly stealing from Baytown-area Target, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena man is behind bars following several attempted carjackings after allegedly shoplifting from a Baytown-area grocery store, according to police.

On Monday, loss prevention officers at a Target in the 4500 block of Garth Road approached 47-year-old David Hernandez.

Shortly after, Hernandez fled the store and tried to escape in a tan Chevrolet Suburban, which failed to start, according to the Baytown Police Department.

Officials later confirmed the suburban was stolen.

Police said Hernandez, allegedly armed with a handgun, tried to carjack another vehicle from a woman he reportedly threatened while her two kids were present, but he was unsuccessful.

The suspect then ran to another vehicle in the grocery store parking lot, where he successfully stole a driver's 2020 black Ford Fusion and fled the area.

Baytown's Special Investigation Division located Hernandez and the vehicle around 6:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Red Bluff in Pasadena with the help of Flock Safety Technology. Investigators tried to stop Hernandez, but he refused, and a chase ensued.

According to investigators, the chase was called off as a public safety precaution. Hernandez continued driving before losing control and crashing into concrete barriers on SH 225. He then left on foot but was apprehended by officers.

Hernandez was charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful firearm possession by a felon, evading arrest, and unauthorized motor vehicle use.