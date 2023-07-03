'A big lifetime decision': Atascocita cornerback Braylon Conley commits to USC

Atascocita cornerback Braylon Conley announced his commitment to the University of Southern California as high school football kicks off soon.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- One of the biggest days for high school athletes and their families is commitment day.

"It's a big lifetime decision right here," Atascocita cornerback Braylon Conley said.

"For us, the sacrifice to put him in this position is well worth it for nights like this," Ryan Conley, Braylon's dad, said.

There was a full house for his announcement, family, former coaches, and teammates dating back to his day playing with the Redstone Ravens.

"It's great. I just love seeing everyone here. It feels great to know everybody supports me," Braylon said.

With his mom, dad, and sister Madisyn surrounding him, Braylon revealed he's taking his talents to the University of Southern California.

"They really sealed the deal when I visited the first time. I couldn't wait to get back there, so I immediately set up a visit for the next month," Braylon said. "I'm very excited. I've been waiting to get this out for a long time," he added.

Braylon is a four-star, first-team all-district cornerback on the field.

Off the field, he is a calm, cool, and collected 4.26 GPA student that has an interest in studying engineering at USC.

"I believe USC has a lot to offer. Not only to compete for a national championship, but they can also set you up for big, successful lifetime things off the field," Braylon said.

"When you look at their engineering program, it's top tier. That's the thing, everybody can't get into USC. It's a certain type of caliber- a person, kid, student that they are looking for," Braylon's dad added.