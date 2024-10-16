JJ Watt praises Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr's 3-sack performance in win vs. Patriots

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. and former Texans star J.J. Watt teamed up to make the Texans a dominant defensive force.

It's the stuff of dreams for Texans fans, and it's close to becoming reality. After Anderson's 3-sack day in the win over the Patriots, Watt reached out to the second-year defensive end with the encouragement to do more.

"He texted me, 'Have a day, man.' He always texts me every time something good happens," Anderson told ABC13 on Wednesday.

Anderson is the first Texans player since Watt to record three sacks, four tackles for lost yardage, and a pass deflection in the same game.

On Wednesday, Anderson was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson appreciates the award, but he said he's more thankful for his teammates and the role they played in the win over the Patriots.

"I appreciate them so much. They give me confidence. They help me. They fuel me up," Anderson said.

Anderson also credits his faith for helping him play at such a high level.

"Let me be at peace. Let me have faithfulness," Anderson said as he said before Week 6's game.

The Texans' defense faces a big test on Sunday in Green Bay. Packers quarterback Jordan Love has thrown 12 touchdown passes in four games.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans wants his players locked in on the challenge they face, but he also wants them to take a look around and appreciate the opportunity to play at famed Lambeau Field.

"It's special," Ryans said before he added, it's even more special "when you win."

