Philly fans bring 'brotherly love' to Houston Food Bank to help fight hunger

Astros vs. Phillies trash talk was pushed aside (for a few hours) as fans from both teams came together to help out the community at the Houston Food Bank.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rivalry may be fierce between Houston and Philadelphia sports fans right now, but the trash talk was pushed aside (for a few hours) on Friday morning.

The Houston Food Bank became neutral ground, so to speak, where fans of both teams came together to help out the community and raise money to fight hunger.

Howard Brooks, a partner with Ernst & Young, is a diehard fan of Philadelphia sports teams and came to Houston to root on the Eagles in their Thursday night game against the Texans.

"It's fantastic how everything coincides," Brooks said. "The Eagles are here, the Phillies are going to be here Saturday night. It's a culmination of a great sports time in Philadelphia, and it's a great culmination of celebration of community service."

On Friday, Ernst & Young held "EY Connect Day," which is focused on volunteering.

RELATED: Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6

Employees from Houston's office came to the Houston Food Bank, and Brooks decided to join them, along with a group of friends who make a yearly trip to watch the Eagles play an away game.

Sporting their Eagles shirts, the group joined Houstonians packing food boxes that will go to hungry bellies across the city.

"(Houstonians) have been fantastic," he said. "The Houston fans are passionate people, just like Philadelphia fans. We were welcomed with open arms at the stadium. Your fans are incredible."

Offices in both cities are holding a friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for their respective food bank.

SEE ALSO: Why 2022 World Series is special for Astros announcer Todd Kalas

The Philadelphia food bank, Philabundance, began in 1984 and serves 135,000 Philadelphians every week.

To donate to the Houston Food Bank, visit houstonfoodbank.org. To donate to Philabundance, visit philabundance.org.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.