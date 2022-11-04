Expect massive crowds in already-busy downtown Houston for World Series Game 6

PACK YOUR PATIENCE: Aside from large World Series crowds, the International Quilt Festival is expected to bring 50,000 people downtown this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are headed back to H-Town to finish off the World Series -- all while downtown is already busy due to multiple large events.

The 3-2 Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday for Game 6 at Minute Maid Park, and Sunday for Game 7 if necessary.

If you're going to Game 6 on Saturday, keep in mind that downtown Houston will be slammed.

Although many people are only focused on the 'Stros, and it's hard to imagine anything else going on -- the reality is that there are two other big festivals happening this weekend.

About 50,000 people are expected to attend the International Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The Día de Los Muertos festival is happening on Saturday, too.

Thousands of people and street closures around Minute Maid Park will make for major traffic.

World Series attendees can take the METRORail for free. Be sure to check the METRO website, because there are schedule changes for game day.

Houston police have a plan in place to manage the large crowds.

Last week, HPD Chief Troy Finner said there will be extra security patrolling parking lots -- including officers in uniform and plain clothes.

"We just want a respectful, fun environment where people can talk a little bit of noise and have fun," Finner said. "And let's see, may the best team win. Keep it respectful."

Finner also reminded fans to be weary of online ticket scams. If you're looking to buy a last-minute ticket, don't buy it from someone you don't know.

ABC13 found tickets still available -- but the cheapest option was around $700 for a single standing-room-only ticket.

