Houston Astros' 1st game of unusual MLB postseason will be on ABC13

Wednesday, noon, ESPN2 Game 3: Thursday (if necessary; TV broadcast to be determined)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In any other season, a No. 6 seeding would have put the Houston Astros out of playoff contention.But this 2020 MLB season isn't a normal one, and after going 29-31 while facing the likes of the Dodgers and Athletics, the 'Stros are in the postseason and heading to Minnesota for their American League wild card round series against the Twins.Under the new playoff rules for this season, the entire best-of-three series will be in Minneapolis. The Astros will need to win two on the road to advance to the AL divisional round, where either the Athletics or Chicago White Sox would be the opponent.After the end of the 60-game regular season, the Astros found out when they would face the Twins. Here is the series schedule, with the first game airing on ABC13:The Astros qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after finishing second in the AL West. The eight teams to qualify in each league include the three division champions, the second-place teams in each division, and the two best remaining league records regardless of division.The Twins mark the first opponent that the Astros have faced who aren't in the AL West or NL West this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MLB kept teams limited to opponents in their own division and the corresponding division in the opposite league.If the Astros make a deep playoff run, they would have to play the AL divisional and championship series in California. Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium and San Diego's Petco Park were designated as neutral sites for that portion of the bracket.Thewill all take place at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.