Sports

Astros ace Justin Verlander to undergo Tommy John surgery

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, he said in an Instagram post Saturday.

Verlander hasn't pitched since his season debut July 24. He said in a video that he "felt something in my elbow" during a simulated game this week.

"I believe everything happens for a reason," Verlander said in the video. "And although 2020 has sucked, hopefully when this rehab process is said and done, this will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career."

The 37-year-old Verlander won his second American League Cy Young Award in 2019 after leading the league with 21 wins against only six losses. He also made the most starts (34), pitched the most innings (223) and had the lowest WHIP (0.803).

His 2020 season ends with a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in the one start.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrossurgery
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Beta begins its westward turn
Voluntary evacuation order issued for Galveston's west end and Bolivar Peninsula
Father of Sierra Rhodd shot to death
Here's what people had to say at Sierra Rhodd's vigil
Man shot to death after a rock was thrown at his apartment
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, September 19
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Show More
HISD facilities reported having presumed positive COVID-19 cases
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Walk, run, cycle or dance to help students of color in Houston
Emmys, live and virtual: 'What could possibly go wrong?'
2 dead, 14 wounded by gunfire at party in Rochester, New York
More TOP STORIES News