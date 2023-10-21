Jose Altuve smashed a three-run home run to lift the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers in ALCS Game 5.

Astros reliever suspended for plunking Rangers player after setting off altercation in ALCS Game 5

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Major League Baseball has issued a two-game ban and an undisclosed fine to Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu for what it believes was an intentional throw hitting Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia.

The incident occurred during Game 5 of the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington at the bottom of the eighth inning.

Unless Abreu files an appeal, the ban will take effect in Sunday's ALCS Game 6. If Abreu chooses to appeal, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeal procedure is completed.

García and pitcher Matt Bush of the Rangers, as well as Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., got undisclosed fines for their participation in the bench-clearing incident. Bush and McCullers will be prohibited from sitting in their respective dugouts for the duration of the ALCS series.

Furthermore, Astros manager Dusty Baker has earned an undisclosed fine as a result of his conduct following his removal from Game 5 of the ALCS.