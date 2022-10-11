Phil Maton punches locker: Astros' immaculate inning pitcher to miss postseason with hand fracture

The 29-year-old reliever said he broke his hand after his outing vs. Phillies on Oct. 5.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Phil Maton told reporters he would miss the postseason after breaking his hand while punching a locker on Oct. 5.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton was left off the postseason roster that the Astros released on Tuesday after it was revealed the right-hander fractured his pitching hand from punching a locker following his outing on Oct. 5.

Maton told reporters that he had surgery on his hand to repair a fractured metacarpal in his right pinkie and will not be pitching in the postseason.

Maton said he was not happy with his outing in the Astros' season finale game in which he gave up two earned runs and recorded just one out in the eighth inning.

One of the hits Maton surrendered was to his younger brother Nick Maton, who is playing in the National League Division Series with his Philadelphia Phillies.

Maton figured to be a lock for the roster after appearing in 67 games this season for the Astros, posting a 3.84 ERA in 65.2 innings.

Left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith, whom the Astros acquired from Atlanta at the trade deadline, was the other notable player off the roster for at least the ALDS.

