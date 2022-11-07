Houston police arrest 33-year-old accused of throwing beer can at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros parade

The person accused of the alleged assault was identified as a 33-year-old man.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the target of a thrown beer can during the Astros' World Series parade. Cruz was a participant in the event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there was indeed rejoicing and celebration on the streets of Houston on Monday, the Astros' World Series parade was not without some negatives.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a thrown beer can along the parade route.

Cruz was a participant during the event and on board the back of a Humvee when the can was thrown. A video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the incident happened in front of a Spec's Liquor Store on Smith near McIlhenny.

The Houston Police Department confirmed an arrest in connection with what it's calling an assault.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

Police explained that the man's name and booking photo will be released once formal charges are filed.

Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at certain points of the parade. He wasn't the only lawmaker taking part.

U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz's.

