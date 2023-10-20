Astros player Michael Brantley has a former Major Leaguer father who has served as his coach for as long as he can remember.

Pointers from pops: How Michael Brantley fine-tuned his swing with help from his Major Leaguer dad

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Michael Brantley was away from the team rehabbing the shoulder injury that kept him out for more than a calendar year, the Astros missed his bat and also missed his presence.

"We really appreciate the great guy he is in the clubhouse," Jose Altuve said of Brantley. "He's just like a big brother for everybody."

Brantley, a 15-year major league veteran, is a big brother. He's also known as Uncle Mike. But there's another family figure in this formula, too.

"My dad has taught me how to hit since I can remember," Brantley said in an interview with ABC13.

During the American League Championship Series, ABC13 producer Joe Gleason captured Brantley's father, former Major Leaguer Mickey Brantley, as he watched his son take batting practice and coached him from the stands.

"He's not only my father - he's been a pro hitting coach and he's played," Brantley explained. "We've worked, I don't know how many hours, hand-in-hand in the backyard and batting cages, and in stadiums. He knows my swing better than anybody."

And it's quite a swing, especially at this point of the season. Thanks to constant pointers from pops, Brantley has recorded at least one hit in four of his five 2023 playoff games.

"We text, we call, we talk. We have signals, signs--you name it," Brantley revealed. "We've been doing it my entire career. I'm very fortunate, lucky and thankful to have him and he's always been there for me. You never stop learning, [ it's ] always a game of adjustments."

Brantley was not in the starting lineup for game 4 of the ALCS. If we know Uncle Mike, he spent his downtime studying his swing--perhaps with an assist from Dad.

