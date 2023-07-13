Astros do 713 Day properly, reveal 2024 schedule and rehab assignments for Alvarez, Urquidy

The Houston Astros revealed their 2024 season schedule, as well as announced rehab assignments for Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy.

Slugger Yordan Alvarez last played on June 8. Jose Urquidy last pitched on April 30.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros are trying to make 713 Day in Houston a memorable one for fans.

Aside from releasing limited edition ball caps in honor of the hometown zip code, the 'Stros revealed two big things on Thursday.

2024 season schedule

Whether the Astros enter 2024 still holding onto a World Series championship remains to be seen. But it's too hard to ignore the full slate of games for next season.

Houston officially launches its '24 on Thursday, March 28, 2024, when the New York Yankees come into town for a four-game series. The Bronx Bombers were originally scheduled to battle the Astros to start the 2022 season before the lockout shifted the 162-game schedule.

For those 'Stros fans ready to travel for their team, you may be in luck with the first road series. Houston and the Texas Rangers kick off the Lone Star Series on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Arlington for four games.

The schedule also includes a previously announced Mexico City series with the Colorado Rockies on April 27-28.

The All-Star Break begins on July 15, 2024.

The team's final home series is with the Seattle Mariners on Sept. 23-25, 2024. The team's final series of the season happens in Cleveland against the Guardians on Sept. 27-29, 2024.

The schedule drop wasn't the only thing the Astros gifted fans.

2 injured stars set to make comebacks

"They're here," the Astros' AAA affiliate, Sugar Land Space Cowboys, tweeted Thursday.

The team located down the US-59 from Minute Maid Park said slugger Yordan Alvarez and starting pitcher Jose Urquidy are both scheduled to begin rehab assignments on Friday, July 14. The Space Cowboys cautioned that their appearance is subject to change without notice.

The news is big for the Astros, who are facing holes in the roster but still just two games behind the AL West leadership.

Alvarez last took the field on June 8 in Toronto. He was the designated hitter in that game but pulled after one at-bat with oblique discomfort.

Urquidy has been out longer. He last pitched on April 30 in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He was placed on the 60-day injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Urquidy's return, in particular, is needed as the team is working with a starting rotation featuring two call-ups - JP France and Brandon Bielak - who are a combined 8-8 since May 1.

The game on Friday might see crowds similar to when Jose Altuve started up his rehab assignment earlier this season. The club is promoting a Jeremy Pena World Series Ring giveaway for the first 2,000 fans.

SEE ALSO: Jose Altuve injury: Houston Astros star takes field for 1st time since breaking thumb 55 days ago