Astros fan who tried to get selfie with Altuve indefinitely banned from all MLB stadiums

Jose Angel Alvarado, 27, ran onto the field during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series last week during the 8th and 9th innings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros fan who rushed the field at Minute Maid Park to take a selfie with second baseman Jose Altuve has been banned indefinitely from all Major League Baseball stadiums.

While Altuve wasn't startled, he handled it pretty well as security personnel quickly swooped in and removed the fan.

According to court documents, Alvarado was charged with criminal trespassing and was released on a $100 bond.

During Friday's court hearing, the judge reset Alvarado's case to December, but not before prohibiting him from being within 200 feet of Minute Maid Park.

Houston police said it will have extra security to ensure another zealous fan doesn't get on the diamond.

