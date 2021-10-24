World Series 2021: Houston Astros face off with old NL playoff nemesis Atlanta Braves

The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series. 🤘#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/vSWUWa3BIm— Houston Astros (@astros) October 23, 2021
Who are the Astros facing for the Commissioner's Trophy?
The 'Stros and their fans found out their challengers just 24 hours after clinching a spot in the World Series.
The Atlanta Braves, who won 88 games on their way to the National League East title, shockingly eliminated the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night.
The Braves' win sets up a best-of-seven games World Series between two old foes from when Houston routinely faced off with Atlanta in the NL postseason during the late 1990s through mid 2000s.
This is also the third straight postseason that the Astros face former pitcher and current Brave, Charlie Morton, who won the 2017 World Series championship in Houston. Before this season, Morton pitched against Houston as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019 and 2020.
Ready for war.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/hgJ7FRIp0M— Houston Astros (@astros) October 24, 2021
Houston owns homefield advantage with the better regular season record.
Minute Maid Park gets the first two games of the series. Atlanta's Truist Park hosts Games 3 and 4, and if necessary, Game 5. The series would return to Houston for Games 6 and 7 if they're needed.
2021 World Series schedule (* - if necessary)
- Game 1: Atlanta at Houston, Tuesday, Oct. 26. 7:09 p.m. CT.
- Game 2: Atlanta at Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 27. 7:09 p.m. CT.
- Game 3: Houston at Atlanta, Friday, Oct. 29. 7:09 p.m. CT.
- Game 4: Houston at Atlanta, Saturday, Oct. 30. 7:09 p.m. CT.
- Game 5*: Houston at Atlanta, Sunday, Oct. 31. 7:15 p.m. CT.
- Game 6*: Atlanta at Houston, Tuesday, Nov. 2. 7:09 p.m. CT.
- Game 7*: Atlanta at Houston, Wednesday, Nov. 3. 7:09 p.m. CT.
Astros-Braves postseason history
The 2021 World Series marks the sixth time the Astros and Braves are meeting in the postseason, but the first playoff meeting since Houston moved to the American League in 2013.
Each of the previous five meetings were in the National League Division Series round.
The Braves eliminated the Astros in 1997, 1999 and 2001. Two of the series were by a three-game sweep.
It wasn't until the 2004 NLDS that the Astros turned the tide and eliminated Atlanta in five games.
But the rivalry took a historic turn in the following year during the 2005 NLDS. The two teams played in an epic Game 4 at Minute Maid Park that holds the record for the longest MLB postseason game in innings played.
Chris Burke, who was a pinch runner in the 10th inning, launched a walk-off home run in the 18th inning to give Houston the series-clinching win, 7-6, after five hours and 50 minutes of gameplay.
The Astros actually climbed out of a five-run deficit in that game. The Braves hit an early grand slam and entered the bottom of the eighth inning with a 6-1 lead before Lance Berkman hit a grand slam of his own at that point.
Like we said: it was epic.
Getting your World Series merchandise
If you're a fan looking to up your Astros swag, then you might want to stop by the team store at Minute Maid Park. After the team won Game 6 over the Boston Red Sox Friday night, the team store made plans to stay open for 24 hours.
There were fans at the team store as early as 2 a.m. Saturday, snagging some new World Series gear.
"We haven't slept," said one fan. "We got off work about four hours ago. Stayed up, happy about the win. Had to come get some new merch."
On Friday night, fans stormed the streets of downtown in excitement.
"We're super stoked. They made it to the World Series, and I'm super excited," said one fan. "I'm going to get to bring my daughter this time around."
The team store reopens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Need tickets? It's going to cost you
WATCH: Looking to get your hands on some World Series tickets? We have info here
Individual tickets for World Series home games are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets online at the Astros website or by calling 1-877-9ASTROS. As of Saturday morning, tickets for Home Game 1 were going for $550 each. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.
Other secondary markets like SimpleSeats, StubHub and VividSeats are also selling tickets.
Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for World Series games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to the 2021 World Series by purchasing 2022 season tickets.
What about traffic closures for home games?
Ah, yes. So glad you asked! For the week of Oct. 25 through Nov. 3, the Mayor's Office of Special Events has released this World Series schedule regarding street closures downtown and around the ballpark.
- Three east lanes of the 300-500 blocks of Crawford between Texas and Congress - one west curb lane open for EMS access only.
- 1500-1800 blocks of Preston between La Branch & Hamilton closed - business access only.
- Two north curb lanes of the 1600-1800 blocks of Texas between Crawford and Hamilton (includes the metered inlet lane).
- South curb lane of the 1600 block of Congress between Crawford and Jackson.
- Two south curb lanes including sidewalk of the 1700-1800 blocks of Congress between Jackson and Hamilton - two north lanes open for vehicular traffic.
- West curb lane of the 300-500 blocks of Hamilton between Texas and Congress.
- East curb lane of 200 block of Chenevert between Franklin and Congress East curb lane of the 600 block of Avenida de las Americas (ADLA) between Capitol and Texas.
- 300 La Branch (home games only) I-10 single merge (lane 4 to 2 to allow Chartres to flow onto I-10 without merging) (home games only)