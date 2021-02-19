disaster relief

Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is stepping up to help Houstonians who are hurting right now due to the catastrophic outages from this week's winter storm.

Bregman, his wife Reagan, the Astros Foundation and Brothers Produce will host a water distribution event Saturday at the Astros Youth Academy at 2801 S. Victory Dr. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.

"We are grateful to help Houstonians in need," Bregman said in a tweet.



This is far from the first time, though, that Bregman has been sure to give back to the Bayou City.

Just a week ago, he teamed up with Mattress Mack to donate supplies and furniture to a family of four who lost everything except an Alex Bregman poster in a north Houston fire on Christmas Eve.

The duo has also joined forces in the past to give free toys to elementary students.

Like Bregman, many athletes, some with ties to the city and some without, have been quick to help.

Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said that his foundation will be coordinating with local rescue groups to figure out the best way to help people in need including providing food for families and water, as well as animal needs.



But baseball players aren't the only ones pitching in.

NFL player Pierre Desir, a free agent cornerback who has spent stints with teams including the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

The video above is from a previous report.

It's not just an NFL player who has helped the Houston Food Bank.



WATCH: Houston hero Mattress Mack speaks to 'GMA' about offering furniture store as shelter
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale spoke exclusively to "Good Morning America" anchor and Houston native Michael Strahan about opening his furniture store as a shelter.



