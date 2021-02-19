Astros' Alex Bregman to host water distribution event Saturday

Bregman, his wife Reagan, the Astros Foundation and Brothers Produce will host a water distribution event Saturday at the Astros Youth Academy at 2801 S. Victory Dr. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Distribution will be limited to two cases of water per car.
"We are grateful to help Houstonians in need," Bregman said in a tweet.
Reagan and I are excited to partner with Astros Foundation and Brothers Produce to host a water distribution event tomorrow at Astros Youth Academy. We are grateful to help Houstonians in need. @BregmanCares— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) February 19, 2021
This is far from the first time, though, that Bregman has been sure to give back to the Bayou City.
Just a week ago, he teamed up with Mattress Mack to donate supplies and furniture to a family of four who lost everything except an Alex Bregman poster in a north Houston fire on Christmas Eve.
The duo has also joined forces in the past to give free toys to elementary students.
Like Bregman, many athletes, some with ties to the city and some without, have been quick to help.
Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. said that his foundation will be coordinating with local rescue groups to figure out the best way to help people in need including providing food for families and water, as well as animal needs.
Through the @LMcCullersJrFdn we will be coordinating with our local rescue groups and H town partners to figure out the best way to help those in need in Houston!! Food for families, water, animal needs etc! Everyone stay strong & safe 🤘🤘 https://t.co/aAr6QoXmoX— Lance McCullers Jr. (@lmccullers43) February 19, 2021
But baseball players aren't the only ones pitching in.
NFL player Pierre Desir, a free agent cornerback who has spent stints with teams including the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.
The video above is from a previous report.
WATCH: Houston hero Mattress Mack speaks to 'GMA' about offering furniture store as shelter
RELATED STORIES:
What happens if you drink water, but you didn't boil it?
What Texans should know when filing claims for burst pipes
After the storm, grocery stores and Houston Food Bank working to provide for families
How long is food good to eat past the 'use by' date? Here's a breakdown