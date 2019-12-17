Alex Bregman and Mattress Mack play Santa, surprise Houston children with gifts

On Tuesday morning, the students at Northline Elementary School in Houston ISD were treated to an early Christmas gift when the duo arrived. And we should add, Mattress Mack and Bregman came bearing gifts!
ABC13 was there as the students watched videos of Bregman before he walked in with Mattress Mack.
"It makes you think of Christmas, and that is what it is all about, giving and taking care of these kiddos right here at Northline Elementary," Mattress Mack said.
Bregman said the idea to help out came from his girlfriend, and when he approached Mattress Mack, the giveaway became a reality.
"Just trying to show them giving back in the community is something you should do, and it is a great time of year to do that. Everyone is happy and in the holiday spirit," Bregman said.
"Y'all stay warm today. It's cold outside," Bregman added as he handed toys to each child.
As Bregman played Santa Claus, HISD shared a special message he had for the kids.
"How many of y'all want to be Houston Astros?" Mattress Mack asked.
"In order to play baseball, you have to do well in school, pass all your classes, listen to your teachers and work extremely hard," Bregman advised.
Mattress Mack emphasized what Bregman said, throwing in that kids need to listen to their parents too.
Mattress Mack and Bregman also took the time to have a question-and-answer session with students, which included plenty of hugs and a few tears from student Guadalupe Flores, who gushed at the opportunity to meet the Astros star.
Guadalupe, who is in the fourth grade, had a message of his own for Bregman.
"Thank you for inspiring me, and also, you're my hero," Guadalupe said. "Thank you for everything you have done for the Astros and my school." Guadalupe said Bregman is his favorite player because of his attitude on the field and how he shares moments of his life on YouTube.
More than 500 students go to school at Northline and everyone got gifts.
