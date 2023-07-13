Happy 713 Day! You can celebrate Houston's original area code with these events

The Astros are dropping a special hat collection for 713 Day. 🔥 But of course, the Rockets and Texans want in on the fun, too. Check out what they have planned in celebration.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to celebrating Houston's original area code, these sports teams aren't phoning it in!

The Rockets want you to post a photo of yourself playing basketball using the hashtag #rockets713. In return, they'll send you a discounted game ticket. You should also look out for a scavenger hunt on the Rockets' social media accounts for a chance to get free stuff.

The Astros want in on the fun, too! They're dropping four "concept caps," plus a limited edition dollar sign hat in collaboration with Mattress Mack. The hat will be sold in a special case for $281. You can buy them at the Astros Union Station Team Store at Minute Maid Park starting from exactly 7:13 a.m. to 7:13 p.m. Thursday. Mattress Mack will also be there.

Now let's get to the free stuff!

The Texans are hosting a party for all ages starting at 5 p.m. at The Post in downtown.

Social Beer Garden in Midtown is also throwing a bash starting at 5 p.m., and you can check out the East End Backyard pop-up market from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you go to the Clutch City Cluckers in Katy, you can hang out with Houston rap royalty Paul Wall and Lil Keke from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In case you didn't know, July 13 is a thing in Houston because the date is 7-1-3, the city's oldest area code, which was established in 1947. But, as we reported last week, the area has grown so much that our four current area codes will run out by 2025.

So, a fifth area code has been proposed, but you have until Aug. 5 to tell state leaders how you feel about it.