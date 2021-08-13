insect

Murder hornets 2021: 1st live giant stinging insect spotted for this year in US

Murder hornet nest destroyed in same area last year
EMBED <>More Videos

Murder hornets Washington: 1st live insect of 2021 in US spotted

Washington state is reporting the first live sighting of a murder hornet in the U.S. this year.

A photo was released of the large murder hornet, which is native to Asia, attacking a wasp nest.

State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the hornets, and report any sightings to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Murder hornets were first spotted in Washington in 2019.

In October of last year, the WSDA found and eradicated a murder hornet nest just 2 miles away from this latest sighting.

Murder hornets are five times larger than honey bees, with a stinger 1/4 of an inch long that can penetrate a beekeeper's suit.

RELATED: Buckle up. Murder hornet season is around the corner, scientists say

"They can sting you multiple times, and deliver venom multiple times," said Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist.

The hornets are a major threat to the food supply, as experts fear they could wipe out the honey bee population that pollinates crops.

They're also a danger to animals and humans, killing up to 50 people a year in Japan.

Experts said murder hornets are not especially aggressive toward humans, but those huge stingers are dangerous. They're too big for traditional traps, so officials have to use orange juice, rice vinegar and other homemade measures to lure them in.

Officials said if you see a murder hornet, note the direction it flies off in, and report it to authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtonbeesu.s. & worldbugsinsect
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSECT
West Nile virus found in Sugar Land mosquitoes, city says
Sugar Land resident tests positive for West Nile virus, city says
Nest filled with nearly 1,500 'murder hornets' destroyed
Secretly Awesome: Insect-eating Plants
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
2 Houston COVID testing sites reach capacity before holiday gatherings
Fort Bend County COVID's threat level raised to orange
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Show More
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Multiple animals found living in filthy conditions, HPD says
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
More TOP STORIES News