Roommate detained after 20-year-old woman shot to death at W. Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department detained a woman in her 20s on Tuesday night after officers responded to a deadly shooting that left her roommate dead.

HPD confirmed that it responded to the 12700 block of Ashford Point Drive, west of Dairy Ashford and north of the Westpark Tollway, regarding the shooting.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was shot three times at the Ashford Court Apartment Homes. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers detained the victim's roommate after witnesses told them an altercation took place before the shooting.

A motive is under investigation.

The shooting took place in the Westpark Village-Ashford Point designated area, where the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker recorded three homicides in the last 12 months.

Two homicides were reported in 2022, four in 2021, and two each in 2020 and 2019.