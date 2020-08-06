Army Secretary speaking about recent Fort Hood cases

I had the opportunity to sit down with @LULAC and Congress to discuss the loss of SPC. Vanessa Guillen. I am directing an independent & comprehensive review of the command climate and culture. We have to listen in order to create enduring change. pic.twitter.com/pMuugTKgWz — SecArmy (@SecArmy) July 10, 2020

FORT HOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy is speaking at Fort Hood Thursday to talk about how the military branch has handled recent events at the post.Within a matter of months, five Fort Hood soldiers have died, including Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered.On July 1, U.S. Army officials found remains, which were later identified as 20-year-old Guillen, who had been missing since April 22, near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.Guillen, a Houston native, was dismembered by U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier from Calumet City, Illinois. He took his own life before he could be taken into custody, federal and military investigators have said.Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from Killeen, was arrested and charged with one count of conspiring to tamper with evidence for allegedly helping hide Guillen's body.The attorney for Guillen's family, Natalie Khawam, said she discovered at least two alleged incidents of sexual harassment -- a superior walking in on Guillen showering and another verbally assaulting her with vulgar remarks in Spanish. Khawam said she's worried about how this case might turn out. She said Guillen told loved ones she didn't want to report the sexual harassment out of fear of retaliation.But on July 2, Fort Hood officials refuted those allegations, with Special Agent Damon Phelps, who is with the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, saying, "There is no credible information that Specialist Robinson sexually harassed Specialist Guillen."Later that month, McCarthy agreed to appoint a panel to investigate how Guillen's case has been handled."I am directing an independent & comprehensive review of the command climate and culture," McCarthy wrote in a tweet. "We have to listen in order to create enduring change."At the time, Texas Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and LULAC leadership said it would be presenting more cases to the Army, including those of other Latino soldiers who reported sexual harassment and victims of still unresolved homicides and abuses.