HPD Homicide and Robbery Detectives are responding to an attempted robbery and shooting incident at the 6800 block of Monroe. One male reported DOA. #HOUNews



CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 28, 2018

A man is dead after an attempted robbery in southeast Houston Saturday morning.A would-be robber, according to Houston police, was fatally shot after he tried to run away with a money bag he wrestled from an armored truck guard.The incident happened at PLS Check Cashiers around noon in the 6800 block of Monroe.Police said witnesses saw the suspect enter the store, blending in with other customers. When the guard walked in with a cash bag, the suspect made his move."There was a confrontation, if you want to call it, a fight over the money bag," said HPD Sgt. Robert Ruiz. "A wrestling match, but the suspect did manage to get the bag away from the security guard is the information we're collecting at this point."The guard pulled his gun and shot the suspect, recovering the bag. Paramedics took the wounded robber to a hospital, where he was said to have been dead on arrival.The business briefly closed while the scene was processed and statements were taken. An adjacent Starbuck's also closed for a time because emergency vehicles filled the small parking lot.No one else was injured during the incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.