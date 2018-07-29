MAN KILLED

Armored truck driver shoots would-be robber to death at cash store in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Armored truck driver shoots and kills attempted robber at cash store in SE Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is dead after an attempted robbery in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

A would-be robber, according to Houston police, was fatally shot after he tried to run away with a money bag he wrestled from an armored truck guard.

The incident happened at PLS Check Cashiers around noon in the 6800 block of Monroe.

Police said witnesses saw the suspect enter the store, blending in with other customers. When the guard walked in with a cash bag, the suspect made his move.

"There was a confrontation, if you want to call it, a fight over the money bag," said HPD Sgt. Robert Ruiz. "A wrestling match, but the suspect did manage to get the bag away from the security guard is the information we're collecting at this point."

The guard pulled his gun and shot the suspect, recovering the bag. Paramedics took the wounded robber to a hospital, where he was said to have been dead on arrival.

The business briefly closed while the scene was processed and statements were taken. An adjacent Starbuck's also closed for a time because emergency vehicles filled the small parking lot.

No one else was injured during the incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberyman killedhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MAN KILLED
Man charged in fatal 'love-triangle' shooting, police say
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
At least 3 dead, 7 injured after shooting in New Orleans
Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston
More man killed
Top Stories
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Masked men pistol-whip woman during home invasion
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day at these flavorful spots
Pregnant woman delivers baby after cop allegedly kicks stomach
Obamas spotted dancing at Beyonce and Jay-Z concert
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
Thieves use forklift in attempt to steal ATM from Wells Fargo
Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving deputy
At least 3 dead, 7 injured after shooting in New Orleans
4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a pool
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Neighbor shot and killed helping teen during attempted robbery
More News