1 armed suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot, League City police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed suspect has been confirmed dead after an officer-involved shooting outside a Walmart parking lot in Dickinson on Saturday, according to the League City Police Department.

League City police got notified through a Flock camera system at around 3:14 p.m. of a stolen vehicle hit. At around 3:32 p.m., police found an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot.

At around 4 p.m., officials found the male suspect and tried to detain him. The suspect pulled out a handgun, and officials shot him at least once in the chest.

The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No officers were injured at the scene.

Police believe other cars were struck at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.

Officers involved in the shooting are going to be on paid administration leave pending investigation, according to LCPD policy.