Suspects stole $7K worth of goods from store before chase ended in fiery crash in SW Houston: HPD

The two suspects stole $7,000 worth of goods from a WSS store in Pasadena but didn't realize the items had a tracking device, HPD said. They reportedly ran a red light and slammed into another driver.

The two suspects stole $7,000 worth of goods from a WSS store in Pasadena but didn't realize the items had a tracking device, HPD said. They reportedly ran a red light and slammed into another driver.

The two suspects stole $7,000 worth of goods from a WSS store in Pasadena but didn't realize the items had a tracking device, HPD said. They reportedly ran a red light and slammed into another driver.

The two suspects stole $7,000 worth of goods from a WSS store in Pasadena but didn't realize the items had a tracking device, HPD said. They reportedly ran a red light and slammed into another driver.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say a shoe store heist led to a chase and fiery crash involving the suspects and another driver.

Two suspects stole $7,000 worth of goods from a WSS store off Spencer Highway in Pasadena before the chase ended in a crash in southwest Houston, according to Pasadena police.

Officials said the suspects didn't know there was a tracking device on the stolen items, so officers were able to locate the suspects in Houston, and that's when the Houston Police Department took over.

The suspects led police on a chase before it all ended in a crash at Harwin Drive and Fondren Road around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, HPD said.

According to HPD investigators, the suspects ran a red light before crashing into another driver. The pair then tried to run from the area, but were eventually caught.

"We've got one by the fence. We've got one in the middle of the intersection. I think it was just two," officers were heard reporting on radio traffic. "We got two. It was reported to be two, as well, in a robbery. Both are in custody now."

Video from the scene shows a lot of debris from the crash in the intersection. Both of the vehicles involved had extensive damage. One of them even caught on fire.

Thankfully, no one was killed in the violent crash.

One of the suspects reportedly had glass in his eye and had to be taken to the hospital, but otherwise, investigators said there were no serious injuries.

Pasadena police said both suspects will face felony theft charges, and HPD plans to file felony evading charges for the chase.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.