Houston man forced to strip naked at gunpoint during robbery, records say

A man was forced to strip naked at gunpoint during a robbery at the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender near the Eastex Freeway, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was forced to remove all of his clothes during an armed robbery in north Houston, records say.

Vershun Woods, 17, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and invasive visual recording. His bond has not been set.

Last Saturday, court records say a male victim was chosen at random "for no other reason than to rob him" at the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender near the Eastex Freeway.

The victim was forced to remove all of his clothes at gunpoint with a group of people surrounding him.

Woods recorded and posted the incident online to a public account, court records say.

The video posted online shows a group of males shouting commands at the victim with a gun visible.

Clothes and shoes were taken from the victim, according to court documents.

Woods was released on a $50,000 bond from the Harris County Jail in February after being accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint at the Haverstock Hills apartments with a group of individuals.

It is not clear if the group is believed to be the same in both incidents.

His bond has not been set in this case.

ABC13 has learned that others involved have not yet been arrested.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.


