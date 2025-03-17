4 people shot during gun sale meet-up gone bad in NW Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were shot in northwest Harris County during a fight over the sale of a gun on social media, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments off Bammel North Houston Road just after midnight.

"Some kind of social media transaction. At some point in time, that transaction went bad, and basically, a gunfight ensued right here in the front of the apartment complex," Sgt. Robert Wade said.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two groups of people had arranged the sale of a gun on social media, but things went south during the meet-up. He said it appeared to be a robbery.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital via Life Flight. Three other people who were shot all drove themselves to the hospital, deputies said.

Gonzalez said all four men who were shot are expected to survive.

Investigators were interviewing the victims and reviewing surveillance video, trying to figure out exactly what happened.

If you're meeting a stranger from social media to buy or sell something, the Houston Police Department says you should meet in a public place like a shopping center or police station, avoid meeting at night, and always take someone with you.